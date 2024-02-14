Deadpool Loves Wolverine on New Marvel Valentine's Day Poster

Deadpool <3 Wolverine. After the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl teaser shattered records as the most-watched movie trailer ever in its first 24 hours online, a new poster released in celebration of Valentine's Day highlights the budding bromance between frenemies Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman). Marvel Studios India shared the international poster showing Deadpool and Wolverine's hands forming a heart with the words "he said yes" — referencing Jackman's much-requested return after retiring the Wolverine role in 2017's Logan.

See the new Deadpool & Wolverine poster below.

"It's been fun," Reynolds told ET Canada last year of coaxing Jackman out of superhero retirement."He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped [trying to recruit Jackman]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years.

"I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready," Reynolds added. "I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Jackman made his debut as Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, reprising the role in another eight movies through 2017. The actor was, ahem, adamant that his days as the adamantium-clawed mutant were over with his swanswong Logan — but regretted that he exited the X-Verse just after Reynolds revivified it with 2016's R-rated Deadpool.

"I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that, that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'... And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it," Jackman explained in a 2022 interview. "I rang Ryan just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds isn't outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?'"



He continued: "I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."



Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine — starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and Peggy as Dogpool — is in theaters July 26.