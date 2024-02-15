Marvel Reveals Surprise Wolverine Series

Wolverine's Hot Claws aren't dead just quite yet. Wednesday, Marvel announced a version of Wolverine—one that's managed to rein in the Spirit of Vengeance—is getting to start in his own series. Aptly titled Hellverine, Logan will be going on a trip through hellfire as he grapples with his new powers. First introduced in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance, the new series will pick up the pieces introduced there and flesh them out over four issues.

As with Weapons of Vengeance and Ghost Rider, Benjamin Percy is the writer behind Hellverine. Newcomer Julius Ohta is handling lineart on the series while Ryan Stegman does the mini-series' colors.

"When the Hellverine appeared in the Ghost Rider/Wolverine crossover -- Weapons of Vengeance -- we lit a fire. A hellfire," Percy said in a press release announcing the book. "Readers really responded to the killer concept of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws on a flaming motorcycle, which is as heavy metal as it gets. So, we're giving them more sulfur-scented mayhem in this mini-series that will thrill and terrify."

Marvel's full synopsis for the series can be found below.

"When a demonic force known as Bagra-ghul first came to earth, it brought Logan and Ghost Rider together to hunt it before it possessed Wolverine. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets...and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS! Don't miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (Alien, Venom)!"

Hellverine #1—the first of four issues—is set to hit the shelves at your local comic shop on May 29th.