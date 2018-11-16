New Zealand Newspaper Confuses Stan Lee With Spike Lee in Obituary

Yesterday the world lost an icon, when Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee died at age 95. The news of Lee’s passing reverberated throughout the world – but apparently the message got very confused by the time it reached one corner of it.

As you will see below, a New Zealand newspaper made a pretty ig reporting error, when it actually announced the death of Spike Lee, instead of Stan Lee!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fact Check

Above is a perfect case of why every good publication needs a skilled copyedit department.

(Please excuse any typos in this article..)

Almost!

So close, yet so far…well, not close at all. https://t.co/ogy4TQSNkh — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) November 13, 2018



Almost there Gisborne!

But definitely still worlds away…

RIP Spike Lee

They got the picture right, they got the age right – they even got the last name right…

But WOW, what a big difference a name can make.

Spike Lee Says

The Internet wasted no time going in on that little slip up.

Starting with Spike Lee’s best .Gif reaction.

Bring in the Puns

They didn’t do the right thing. — Billybob69 (@WillieMcAlpine) November 13, 2018



First Spike Lee film on the Twitter hit-list? Lee’s groundbreaking classic, Do the Right Thing.

But oh, the jokes did not stop there…

X Celsior

Arguably Malcom X-Men was his best work https://t.co/D3Zw1n3rvE — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 13, 2018



Points for the Malcom X and X-Men connection.

But some of the best was still yet to come…

Helluva Drug…

guess someone at @gisbornenews smoked one too many spike lee joints https://t.co/ZZxPUv1Pyg — phlegm phatale (@fauxparse) November 13, 2018



And there you have it, the culmination of funny comments about this little mishap.

Now let’s all never speak of it again.

Bottom Line

I’m sure Mr. Stan Lee would have gotten a kick out of that lol — Steelers 6-2-1 SW 27 (@Kmsmolk) November 13, 2018



Facts. ‘Nuff Said.

R.I.P. Stan Lee: December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.