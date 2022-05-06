Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gets Imagined as the MCU's Mr. Fantastic in New Fan Art

Marvel Studios has been teasing the multiverse throughout most of their Phase 4 projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home featured characters from alternate universes that were set in previous Spider-Man films, and the Doctor Strange sequel gave us the first introduction to mutants and the Fantastic Four. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness that gets massacred by the Scarlet Witch, so now fans are throwing their choices of who could play the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. One artist seems to think that Stranger Things 4 breakout Joseph Quinn would be a great choice for the MCU's Reed Richards.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii has created a cool design that imagines Quinn as the Fantastic Four member, and it's pretty good. The design gives the Stranger Things star Reed Richards' signature gray temples, which the actor really pulls off. We also get a modern take on the classic Mr. Fantastic costume that is sure to make fans excited. You can check out the fan art below!

The Fantastic Four will more than likely have a major role during the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

