Taron Egerton Calls Wolverine Recasting Rumors "Really Flattering"

When it comes to fan casting Wolverine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's one name that comes up over and over and that's Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Taron Egerton. For some time now fans have suggested the actor as a perfect fit for the iconic character and there have even been rumors that the actor could be considered seriously for the role. However, while those rumor are just that, the actor says he's flattered by them.

Speaking with British GQ, Egerton said that idea that people think he'd make a good Wolverine "really flattering."

"That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering," Egerton said. "I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors."

And fans have been "flattering" Egerton for a while. Egerton has been addressing the Wolverine rumors for over a year. Last October, Egerton explained at a convention appearance that while he finds the rumors interesting, he doesn't feel like a "Wolverine sort of guy".

"I think that I love those films and I've got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time... I don't know," said Egerton. "I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I'm slightly baffled by it; I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.

"I think that one's a few years away. I know that Kevin [Feige's] spoken about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years I'll look rough enough for it. I've made no secret of the fact that I'm a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them."

While Egerton may not see himself as a "Wolverine sort of guy", he does do a solid impression. Back in 2017, the actor shared a photo of himself mimicking Jackman's Wolverine and even tagged the actor -- who starred with in Eddie the Eagle -- in the post.

