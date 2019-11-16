Taron Egerton Becomes Wolverine in New Fan Art

Marvel fans have been talking about casting Taron Egerton as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wolverine for years. New artwork from BossLogic, Inc. offers a glimpse at what that could look like. Founder Kode Abdo revealed the artwork, which was created by his BossLogic, Inc. team. “Closing out the decade working in this field I’d like to share with you guys that going into 2020 I will be charged up with a team (LGX Unit) working on my own ideas bringing them to light. Team put this together of @TaronEgerton to give you a sample of what to expect next year!”

During a recent convention appearance, Egerton addressed those longstanding Marvel casting rumors. “I think that I love those films and I’ve got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time… I don’t know,” said Egerton. “I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I’m slightly baffled by it, I’ve never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.

“I think that one’s a few years away. I know that Kevin [Feige’s] spoken about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years I’ll look rough enough for it. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them.”

Closing out the decade working in this field I’d like to share with you guys that going into 2020 I will be charged up with a team (LGX Unit) working on my own ideas bringing them to light Team put this together of @TaronEgerton to give you a sample of what to expect next year! pic.twitter.com/pkFXp8pIk9 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 16, 2019

During another appearance, he addressed the Wolverine rumors specifically. “It’s unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I’m a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That’s kind of it, really. … I don’t quite know where it comes from. I’m flattered but baffled by it… There’s other characters that I think I’d be more suited to.”

Egerton is best known as the lead man in the Kingsman films, which are directed by Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn also directed X-Men: First Class and told ComicBook.com he’d be willing to return to the Marvel Universe to direct a film with Egerton as Wolverine.

“God yeah,” he said. “I mean, yeah why not? Listen, I would ask for Mr. Jackman’s blessing and permission because Hugh is the man, and if I ended up doing another X-Men and get Wolverine, actually whomever I cast I’d only do it with Hugh’s blessing.”

