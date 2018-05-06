Fan Creates People’s Sexiest Man Alive Cover for Thanos

With Avengers: Infinity War now in theaters, audiences have gotten a good look at the film’s villain Thanos. While we mean that figuratively in that we finally know the Mad Titan’s endgame and more of his history, we also mean that literally as well. Thanos spends the most time on screen of any character in the film.

All that screen time has resulted in an interesting appreciation for the Mad Titan. Some Avengers: Infinity War fans have taken to social media to declare that they find Thanos to be sexy and now someone has taken that to the next logical level by making Thanos his own People magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” cover.

No, seriously. They did. You can check it out below, but there is one tiny spoiler just so you’re aware.

BREAKING: People Magazine has announced ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ star Thanos as 2018’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE! pic.twitter.com/wMZ1edJON6 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) May 4, 2018

As you can see, the fan art looks a lot like a real issue of People, but once you get past the fact that the parody is declaring Thanos to be the sexiest man alive it’s pretty funny. The issue is labelled as “perfectly balanced” in a nod to Thanos’ plan to balance the universe by killing half of it. The pull quote for the cover is kind of funny, too, in a semi-spoilery way. The cover indicates that Thanos gets “very personal” in his interview feature and revealing that you threw your daughter off a cliff? That’s pretty personal (not to mention bad parenting).

What might be the most hilarious and also most disturbing part of the faux cover, though, is the runners-up for the “sexiest man” title. The issue includes photos of Venom and Danny Elfman as having been beaten out for the title — and we’re guessing that Venom might be the first runner-up. His photo is above Elfman’s.

When it comes to Thanos’ sexy factor for fans, though, it’s hardly the most-surprising reaction to come out of Avengers: Infinity War. As odd as it might seem on first glance, the Mad Titan isn’t the only bad guy in the movie that fans have a bit of a crush on. Ebony Maw, one of the members of Thanos’ Black Order has quite a few fans on social media thinking he’s pretty sexy himself.

So, what are your thoughts on Thanos’ sexiest man alive faux cover? Let us know in the comments.