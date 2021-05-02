The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Creator Wanted to Cameo During Sam Wilson’s Captain America Reveal

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end last week, but it's only the beginning for many of the folks involved with the series. Not only did Marvel just announce a Captain America 4, which is expected to star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is signed on to write the script with Dalan Musson. Spellman has shared a lot of thoughts on the series, especially when it comes to Sam's journey to becoming Captain America. In fact, Spellman even admitted to Unilad that he wished he could have cameoed during the character's big Cap moment in the show's finale.

"It was huge, this whole journey we knew what it had to feel like from the beginning, and we spoke in excruciating detail about that first big hero moment," Spellman explained. "It surpassed any feeling I’ve had. I don’t get emotional much, but man, as a Black kid who grew up stealing comic books so we could read them and stay up on the stories, it was just a powerful, powerful moment."

"Kari [Skogland], the director, was going to have me say 'that’s Black Falcon' right there, you know what I'm saying? Because this world was going be populated by Black folk, we wanted that 'barbershop talk' that’s famous in barbershops, at least in America, and we wanted that kind of talk to exist around Cap. I love that moment too and wanted to be on set to say 'that’s Black Falcon right there,'" he added with a laugh.

During the latest episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, Spellman also explained why being Captain America is going to be an ongoing struggle for Sam.

"Isaiah is challenging Sam just on whether or not a Black man should be Captain America," Spellman explains. "He has that line where [he says] 'They will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they would, no self-respecting Black man would ever want to be.' We didn't want Isaiah to be wrong about that. That's gonna be part of [Sam's] ongoing struggle. He says, 'I know every time I pick the shield up, a portion of the world is gonna hate me for it.' Sam’s gotta live with that as he goes off and tries to make this work."

