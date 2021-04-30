Captain America 4 Writer Teases Sam Wilson's Struggle After Falcon and Winter Soldier

✖

The second episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled dropped on Disney+ today and featured a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes looks at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We've learned a lot from the documentary, much of which was shared by the show's head writer, Malcolm Spellman. The creative spoke about Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) journey to become Captain America and explained why it's going to be an ongoing struggle for the character.

"Isaiah is challenging Sam just on whether or not a Black man should be Captain America," Spellman explains. "He has that line where [he says] 'They will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they would, no self-respecting Black man would ever want to be.' We didn't want Isaiah to be wrong about that. That's gonna be part of [Sam's] ongoing struggle. He says, 'I know every time I pick the shield up, a portion of the world is gonna hate me for it.' Sam’s gotta live with that as he goes off and tries to make this work."

During the documentary, Mackie also chimed in about taking up the Cap mantle as a Black man. "It’s been an emotional experience, especially in a time in which we live in now," Mackie shared. "For Marvel to give me the opportunity as a Black man from the South to become Captain America, I think says a lot. Not only about the work that I’ve put in to get to this point that they would entrust me with that, but the way that they’re hoping to change the way society looks at itself."

We will surely see more of Sam's journey in the newly announced Captain America 4, which is set to be written by Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be the movie's lead.

