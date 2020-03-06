The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reportedly Filming in Czech Republic

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be filming in the Czech Republic. Fans noticed Noah Mills mentioning his flight there on his Instagram story. The series recently wrapped filming in Atlanta, but there is still plenty of work to do. Work on the series began back in October at Pinewood Atlanta Studios under the production title “Tag Team.” Some other bumps in the road have occurred as well with the previous plans to shoot in Puerto Rico. Natural disasters caused delays on that front and it looks like the Coronavirus concerns might push that off again. They could end up just selecting another locale to complete that part of the story. But, it looks like there will be some unfinished business dealt with in the Czech Republic too.

Sebastian Stan was very complimentary to the new scripts for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He told the crowd how the principal photography was going during a recent convention appearance. “I’ll tell you I have,” he began. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan explained at another Comic Convention. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

