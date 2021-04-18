The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell Reveals Difference Between His Cap Shield and Chris Evans’

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's penultimate episode is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a lot of drama for John Walker, the new Captain America who is played by Wyatt Russell. After using the infamous shield to kill a member of the Flag Smashers, Walker was stripped of his title and authority as Captain America, but not before fighting Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The shield is now in Sam's hands, but since Walker had it for a brief time, Russell recently shared some interesting facts about the relic.

According to Pinkvilla, Russell recently answered some fan questions on the Marvel channel, and he explained the difference between his shield and the one wielded by Chris Evans in previous Marvel films. "The shield before this one was apparently heavier. Chris Evans was having to lift a much heavier shield than I did. He worked out all the kinks," Russell revealed.

Russell is very aware of the hate his character is getting on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In fact, he doesn't mind it. "It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe," Russell previously told USA Today.

"I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with the final episode dropping on Friday. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.