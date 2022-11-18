The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kevin Bacon

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be the final MCU project of 2022, and fans are excited to see the lovable space team again before their supposed final appearance together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Kevin Bacon would be appearing as himself in the "Special Presentation." Of course, the actor has been name-dropped a couple of times in the MCU due to Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) love of the movie Footloose. Today, director James Gunn took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes photo featuring Bacon.

"The #GOTGHolidaySpecial debuts one week from today on @DisneyPlus, introducing my favorite character in the #MCU, Mr. @kevinbacon," Gunn wrote. The photo includes Gunn with Bacon as well as Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin. You can check it out below:

Will The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Tie In With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 25th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.