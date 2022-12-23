Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Stuns Fans With Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon is in the MCU after the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer. Drax and Mantis are trying to make Star-Lord's Christmas truly special by bringing him one of his favorite actors. Guardians of the Galaxy has never been shy about incorporating American popular culture as a franchise. So, it was only a matter of time before the beloved actor popped up again. Dave Bautista and Pom Klementoff's delivery as the beloved MCU duo is also something to behold in the short clip. Go ahead and add Bacon to the burgeoning list of stars that have entered the Marvel movie universe as themselves. (Most recently Megan Thee Stallion played a fictional version of herself during She-Hulk and promptly crashed social media.) Go ahead and check out the fervor surrounding his introduction down below!
Here's how Marvel is describing the brand new special: "This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25 only on Disney+"
STAR-LORD IS FINALLY GONNA MEET HIS IDOL KEVIN BACON pic.twitter.com/ZhbEO6RA6t— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) October 25, 2022
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lights up the night on Disney+ on November 25.
Are you feeling this Christmastime departure for the MCU? Check out the comments down below!
Can't believe it
THEY GOT KEVIN BACON FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL LET'S GO https://t.co/FpJOMozdtb pic.twitter.com/d3GPipG2yL— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) October 25, 2022
Jokes are flying
This Kevin Bacon kid is getting breakout debut role of a lifetime! https://t.co/hAxQmBzwtT— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) October 25, 2022
Olaf is a fan
Kevin Bacon may be my favorite character in the MCU https://t.co/w1FKoiawh8— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 25, 2022
The MCU keeps calling back
Kevin Bacon being the most important part of the GOTG Holiday Special is the funniest thing ever and the greatest payoff to a joke in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/QvB1zopAVB— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 25, 2022
Life Reaction
I bet this is how the realization that Kevin Bacon was kidnapped will play out: pic.twitter.com/zfT0cMXohD— AshleyPureHeart (@ashleypureheart) October 25, 2022
Literally perfect
Can I just say that "Mantis and Drax try to kidnap Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for Starlord" is basically the single most unhinged premise for an MCU... ANYTHING? And I'm totally here for it https://t.co/7lW5pWQqH5— Milky 🇨🇦 (@MilkyWayGrump) October 25, 2022
From the man himself
And, yes, when I said the #GotGHolidaySpecial was going to debut my new favorite MCU character, that favorite character is Kevin Bacon. @kevinbacon— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022
Lol maybe not this quick
KIDNAP KEVIN BACON #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyHolidaySpecial— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 25, 2022