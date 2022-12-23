Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Stuns Fans With Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon is in the MCU after the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer. Drax and Mantis are trying to make Star-Lord's Christmas truly special by bringing him one of his favorite actors. Guardians of the Galaxy has never been shy about incorporating American popular culture as a franchise. So, it was only a matter of time before the beloved actor popped up again. Dave Bautista and Pom Klementoff's delivery as the beloved MCU duo is also something to behold in the short clip. Go ahead and add Bacon to the burgeoning list of stars that have entered the Marvel movie universe as themselves. (Most recently Megan Thee Stallion played a fictional version of herself during She-Hulk and promptly crashed social media.) Go ahead and check out the fervor surrounding his introduction down below!

Here's how Marvel is describing the brand new special: "This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25 only on Disney+"

STAR-LORD IS FINALLY GONNA MEET HIS IDOL KEVIN BACON pic.twitter.com/ZhbEO6RA6t — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) October 25, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lights up the night on Disney+ on November 25.

