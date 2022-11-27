The Guaridans of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket

'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.

"James, how did Nebula get Bucky's arm?" @scarletbat_ asked. "She took a trip to earth and tore it off his body because she was feeling so Christmasy," Gunn replied. Someone in the comments was not happy with this answer, writing, "Bucky defeats Nebula. There's no way she stole his arm. Has no sense. Like the whole Phase 4, pure forced inclusion of sh*t." Gunn had the perfect response to the negativity, adding, "I'm not sure how a cyborg with advanced alien technology tearing off a human's arm because of an overabundance of Christmas-Spirit is forced inclusion, but now it's canon sorry." You can check out the full thread below:

I wanted to do the Star Wars Holiday Special but done right (no offense @MarkHamill etc). I LIKED the idea of the music & the mixed media & the off-the-rails nature but not necessarily the way everything was assembled. Also @FelloWyatt will always be young Peter to me. https://t.co/OZErQWsj7Z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 26, 2022

Is Mark Hamill in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Ever since the "Special Presentation" was announced, fans have been speculating that Mark Hamill would make an appearance. Not only did the Star Wars actor star in the most infamous holiday special of all time, The Star Wars Holiday Special, but he also knows Gunn, so many thought his involvement in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was inevitable. The rumors started flying this week when a background actor who looks like Hamill was spotted in the special. This week, Hamill's son took to Twitter to confirm that the actor in question isn't his dad.

"That's not @MarkHamill #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial," Nathan Hamill wrote on Twitter. Mark Hamill also shared the tweet, and joked, "It's not?" According to a background actor in the special named Cynn Smith, the Hamill lookalike is actually an actor named Troy Beecham. You can view Hamill's tweet below:

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.