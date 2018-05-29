‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Meets With ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn finally paid his neighbor a visit, and that neighbor just happens to be Luke Skywalker himself, Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

Back in February, a fan tweeted about how cool it would be for Hamill to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn responded, noting that he and Hamill lived right around the corner from each other in Malibu and that they should meet sometime.

Gunn finally followed through. He shared a photo of himself with Hamill to Twitter

Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day. pic.twitter.com/u8E6Ak3XWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 28, 2018

Gunn didn’t mention if he and Hamill talked about any cameo ideas or other roles for Hamill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hamill previously brought up the original exchange while on the red carpet of the Oscar Wilde Awards in March.

“I was just sitting there you know as I do, I used to do crossword puzzles or the jumble and now I’ll have Twitter on and some person said, ‘Hey James why don’t you put Mark Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy?’ And to my surprise, James answered, ‘Well he lives right around the corner, maybe we’ll have coffee and we’ll talk about it,” Hamill said. “So, I answered. I said, ‘I would be happy to do so not only as a good neighbor but as an unemployed actor.’”

There’s a lot of potential for having Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy. As the star of the original blockbuster space movie, he’d be right at home in the setting of Guardians and could be an immediately recognizable cameo, perhaps with a joking reference to his role in Star Wars. On the other hand, Hamill’s time playing the Trickster on two different The Flash television series has shown that he has the zany charisma necessary to play one of Marvel’s Elders of the Universe, which so far have been played by Benicio del Toro (the Collector) and Jeff Goldblum (the Grandmaster).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release 2020.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019.