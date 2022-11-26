Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a lot more festive on Friday, with the launch of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. The standalone Special Presentation follows the beloved team of cosmic weirdos on a bizarre adventure, one that had been previously teased to be unlike anything the franchise had seen before. In the lead-up to the special's debut, there were a lot of prevailing theories about what surprises and connections it could have to larger MCU, including whether or not iconic actor Mark Hamill might be involved in the project. Given how the special carries the proverbial torch of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, many had wondered if Hamill could appear in the Guardians special as well — and some fans believe that he might have. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the special, after Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) chastises the team for kidnapping Kevin Bacon and bringing him to space, the holiday celebration on Knowhere begins to metaphorically and literally deflate. For a brief second, a Ravager can be seen wearing a holiday hat and drinking from a bottle — a Ravager who just so happens to somewhat resemble Hamill. While writer-director James Gunn has yet to confirm whether or not that is Hamill, a background actor in the special named Cynn Smith claims that it is actually an entirely unrelated actor named Troy Beecham. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating and sharing their emotions about the possibility of a Hamill cameo. Here are just a few of those responses.