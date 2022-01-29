The Marvels Star Brie Larson Shares New Video About Pre-Training Workouts

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019. She went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was most recently seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Currently, Larson is training hard for The Marvels, which is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. The movie will see Carol Danvers teaming up with WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and her old friend Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Larson often shares videos of her intense superhero training, and today she explained why she does pre-training workouts.

“I have no shame in pre-training before actually working out with my trainer,” Larson wrote on Twitter. “Yes, I am a type of person who trains before they start working with their trainer,” she explains in the video. You can watch her in the post below:

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The Marvels is currently set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.