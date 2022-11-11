Captain Marvel 2 Star Brie Larson Praises Nia DaCosta's Work on Sequel

✖

Captain Marvel 2 is finally coming next year and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are excited to learn what's next for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. The movie is set to be directed by Nia DaCosta, who rose to fame after directing Tessa Thompson and Lily James in Little Woods. She also helmed the Candyman reboot, which has been delayed to later this year due to the pandemic. Multiple actors involved with Captain Marvel 2 have praised DaCosta's work, including Larson. In fact, the star recently spoke about DaCosta while paying a virtual visit to A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson shared. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'" You can watch the interview below:

Larson is not the only person to recently praise DaCosta. Teyonah Parris, who will soon be making her MCU debut as adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will also be a part of the Captain Marvel 2 cast. "All of her wonderfulness," Parris told CinemaBlend of what DaCosta will bring to the MCU. "I'm really excited for her. We got to work together on Candyman, so to have another turn to collaborate and work with one another, I'm really excited. She's dope."

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, confirmed the long-reported rumors that DaCosta would be directing the movie during last month's Disney Investor Day live stream. It was also revealed that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) would be joining the film's cast in addition to Parris. The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on WandaVision.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for a November 11, 2022 release date. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.