Samuel L. Jackson Teases Nick Fury Return in The Marvels

It seemed like Marvel fans would need to wait until the debut of the Secret Invasion TV series to see Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury back in the MCU, finally revealing what he's been up to on that space station we saw at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, it now appears that his return could come a little sooner, depending on how the release dates work out. Jackson seems to have confirmed a role in The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, which arrives next year.

On Thursday, Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a T-shirt featuring his character from Pulp Fiction, Jules Winnfield. In the caption, he made sure to use a hashtag for "The Marvels," hinting that he's going to take part in the new movie.

The timing certainly makes sense, given that star Brie Larson recently confirmed that production on The Marvels has already begun. From a story perspective, Fury's involvement makes sense on multiple counts.

First and foremost, he's a close friend of Carol Danvers, having worked closely together in the '90s and used his dying moments to call her for help after Thanos snapped away half of all existence. But let's not forget about Carol's co-headliners. The Marvels will feature Captain Marvel alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. All three will have a major role in the film, and Fury shares a connection two-thirds of the group.

Monica was a young girl when she first met Nick Fury, but the two have been set up for another meeting up in the stars in the MCU's present day. At the end of WandaVision, a Skrull paid Monica a visit and told her that a friend of her mother's wanted her to meet him out in space. She was undoubtedly referring to Nick Fury.

Fury's inclusion in The Marvels will also likely set up his Secret Invasion series, which is all about a war with a sect of Skrulls. There's a good chance that Secret Invasion and The Marvels are being filmed around the same time, considering how closely related the material might be.

We don't know for sure if Secret Invasion will arrive before or after The Marvels, but both are due to arrive in 2022.