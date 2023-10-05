The Marvels Teaser Reveals New Footage Featuring Captain Marvel

While Carol Danvers has not been seen in a leading capacity since Avengers: Endgame (2019), Brie Larson's superhero has made her presence felt in the post-Infinity Saga Marvel Cinematic Universe on a couple of occasions. Captain Marvel showed face in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene, speaking with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner to Simu Liu's Shang-Chi about the mystical nature of the ten rings. She then surprised fans once again with a cameo in the Ms. Marvel Season 1 post-credits scene, switching places with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in a scene that lays the groundwork for The Marvels.

Captain Marvel Takes Center Stage in New Sequel Promo

Captain Marvel is back.

The latest look at The Marvels puts a full spotlight on Carol Danvers. This fresh footage features narration from Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, warning that "we are at war." Captain Marvel accepts and embraces responsibility as a leader in this fight against Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior that serves as the antagonist in this film.

This is notably the most Captain Marvel-heavy teaser for The Marvels thus far. Up to this point, the film was advertised as a three-woman show with Larson's Carol, Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

You can watch the latest spot for The Marvels below...

Captain Marvel returns in #TheMarvels 💫



Experience an Avenger's return, only in theaters November 10. Tickets on sale Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/3ASomk846h — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 5, 2023

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.