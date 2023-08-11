The Marvels New Looks Feature Captain Marvel and Dar-Benn

The Marvels just gave fans a new look at Captain Marvel and Dar-Benn in some new images. Total Film has a cover story about the trio of Marvel heroes, but the first pictures out feature our main character and the antagonist of this film. Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel with a brand-new look for The Marvels, and Zawe Ashton is a Kree revolutionary named Dar-Benn. Carol Danvers is rocking a new shorter jacket and gloves, like fans noticed in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. Clearly the hero is getting ready to blast someone slightly out of frame. Meanwhile, Dar-Benn is just staring out menacingly among her Kree soldiers.

A lot of people were surprised to see Ashton as the antagonist in The Marvels. But, when Carol Danvers dealt the Kree Empire a decisive blow in Captain Marvel, there had to be some ripple affects. Total Film spoke to executive producer Mary Livanos about how the bad guy for this movie ended up in this predicament. "Dar-Benn represents a new era of the Kree Empire after a cataclysmic encounter with Captain Marvel in the past," Livanos said. "So, from the ashes of the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn rose."

(Photo: Disney/Marvel/Total Film)

The Marvels Villain Zawe Ashton Got MCU Advice From Tom Hiddleston

(Photo: Disney/Marvel/Total Film)

With The Marvels being her grand introduction to the MCU, Ashton had to seek out some advice from one of the most storied Marvel villains on-screen, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. That would be pretty easy, because the two are engaged. So, Ashton told EW about the sage comic book movie advice her fiancé had to offer when she signed on for the Captain Marvel sequel. Being in these movies is a hard, time-consuming process, and Hiddleston offered some great pointers.

"It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade," Ashton mused. "One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."

Where Has Captain Marvel Been All This Time?

Those new images of Captain Marvel also brought out questions about what threat she's chasing among the stars. When Carol Danvers popped up in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene, it was clear she was in the middle of something before ending up in Kamala Khan's bedroom. In the Entertainment Weekly profile, Brie Larson described her hero as kind of throwing herself into work after Avengers: Endgame. She hasn't really had a chance to reconnect with Earth following The Blip and all the ensuing drama. The Marvels presents a homecoming of sorts, that may provide more than one confrontation.

"The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends," Larson said when asked about Captain Marvel's status following Avengers: Endgame. "That's certainly something I can relate to."

What Is The Captain Marvel Trio Up Against in The Marvels?

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Do you like the new look on Captain Marvel? How do you feel about this version of Dar-Benn? Let us know down in the comments!