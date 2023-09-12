The Marvels Confirmed for IMAX Release After Dune Delay with New Poster and Trailer

The Marvels are officially soaring onto IMAX screens. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios and IMAX unveiled a new round of marketing for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, confirming that the film will be available to view in IMAX format. There was speculation among fans about whether or not The Marvels would eventually play in IMAX, after IMAX executives confirmed that Dune: Part Two, which was originally scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023, is committed to a five-to-six exclusive week run. Now that Dune: Part Two has moved to March 14, 2024, The Marvels is now able to take those spots, which the movie is celebrating with a new poster and teaser trailer, both of which you can check out below.

"There's another great movie coming out around that time, which is The Marvels from Marvel, and we can't play it because we are committed to Dune," IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said during an earnings call. "So, if Dune moves, we'll just go over to The Marvels, and having a Marvel movie as a backup is not the worst position to be in the world."

A triple threat 💙❤️💜



Check out the exclusive @IMAX poster for #TheMarvels. In theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/guO2yhXR29 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 12, 2023

The countdown has begun.



Experience #TheMarvels in @IMAX, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/CQ8auGQJyh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 12, 2023

Will The Marvels Get Delayed?

Amid the recent Hollywood strikes, fans have worried whether or not The Marvels will keep its release date, especially if the film's cast are unable to promote the project. While things could still change, this new IMAX push indicates that The Marvels seems unlikely to jump to another release date. Reports have already hinted that Disney might delay several films amid the strikes, including Wish, Magazine Dreams, and Next Goal Wins, but The Marvels has not been listed among them.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," director Nia DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of The Marvels being confirmed for IMAX? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!