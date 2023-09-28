The Marvels International Poster Released by Marvel Studios

The Marvels just released a new poster for the International release of the movie. Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel and she's brought some friends along. In the new poster for the MCU sequel, the Avengers stands at the center flanked by Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Nick Fury (with Goose!) and Park Seo-joon's mysterious Yan. Under all the heroic characters is the Kree Revolutionary Dar-Benn. Zawe Ashton's villain has a vendetta against Captain Marvel for things she's done in the past. As evidenced by this poster, this is a cosmic adventure in the MCU as opposed to some more Earth-based adventures in recent years.

Nia DaCosta is directing The Marvels and has argued that this movie will feel a little different from recent Marvel Studios movies. There's a distinctly lighter tone with this Captain Marvel-led project than the emotional intensity of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While you wouldn't know it from this moderately "serious" poster, The Marvels is trying to capitalize on the chemistry between Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. With this being the last MCU movie of the year, the studio is hoping for some fireworks in a less crowded end of the year.

Check out this brand-new international poster for #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/R7JhZ7AGnb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 28, 2023

Who Is The Villain of The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

With Dar-Benn playing such a big role in the movie and on this poster, fans might rush out to see what the deal with the villain is in the comics. Nia DaCosta would caution those eager viewers to hold their horses a tad. The Marvels director talked to TotalFilm about the bad guy this time around. Dar-Benn might be a name you know from the comics. But, this take on the character diverges a bit. They're still a revolutionary, however the motivations are quite a bit different from the source material.

"I would just smoothly say not very, minus their viewpoint on the Kree and the Kree's positioning in the universe. We were inspired by the [comic-book] period of two emperors and there was some more of that story in the first versions of the script," DaCosta shared. "But as we took over and moved into our own space and what this story was, more of that shed away. But in terms of energetically being a Kree imperialist, she's similar."

How Did Ms. Marvel Get Here?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

One part of The Marvels trailer that received a lot of hype is how much Ms. Marvel's powers play into the plot. On the Disney+ series, Kamala Khan was whisked away into space at the end of the show and swapped places with Captain Marvel. Now, the trailer shows that Dar-Benn is in possession of the other bangle the young hero wears. The power of the bangle clearly has something to do with the Kree. The Marvels producer Mary Livanos told TotalFilm about how Ms. Marvel's powers provide drama here and in the future of the MCU.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos recapped. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

What Happens In The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

