The Marvels Director Describes Captain Marvel's Sister Dynamic With Ms. Marvel

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta says that Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel have a sisterly dynamic in the upcoming MCU movie. Empire Magazine spoke to the filmmaker as a part of their big feature on the Captain Marvel sequel. It seems like there's some unresolved feelings of regret between the two older women and Kamala Khan is in for a bit of a reality check when she meets Carol Danvers. DaCosta is excited to explore the connections between these three heroes. But, she's more interested in those personal bonds too. DaCosta said, "All the switching stuff is great. But the thing I actually care about is how these two reconcile." So, there's some growing to do for everyone involved.

"I thought it would be cool to map an estranged family history and sister story onto them," DaCosta explained. "Carol's the oldest, the prodigal, then there's the middle sister Monica, who Carol knew as a kid and promised she'd come back [to] but then never did."

"Kamala is the youngest, who hasn't had the experience of living with this older sister but idolises her," she added. "Carol's a bit jaded at the beginning of the film [but] Kamala reminds her how amazing she is."

Ms. Marvel Has Some Hero Worship Going On Too

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Kamala Khan's first time meeting Captain Marvel is going to be an interesting experience. The Marvels producer Mary Livanos talked to Total Film about the themes of heroes and how that experience is familiar in the MCU lately. With so many legal heroes popping-up, they've all had to grapple with the experience of heroes as real people with flaws and shortcomings. Ms. Marvel might be Captain Marvel's #1 fan, but she's about to learn that Carol Danvers can have a less-than-stellar moment or two on occasion.

"We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship," Livanos told the outlet. "You think that heroes can fix any problem. But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control."

"So, while we're seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel," she continued. "We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves."

Monica Rambeau Wants Some Answers

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Teyonah Parris talked to ComicBook.com about the arc for Monica Rambeau as an adult in the MCU. Back in WandaVision, the hero came into her powers and departed for space. But, there's still some emotional fraying from Carol Danvers leaving Earth and her friends. So, that has to be addressed in The Marvels.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris began. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her."

"And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting," she mused. "Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

What Do You Expect From The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Are you excited to see those three in The Marvels? Let us know in the comments below!