The Simpsons Producer Teases Possible Marvel-Themed Short for Disney+

Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox has allowed the studio to develop the upcoming short Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens From Its Nap," serving as a tribute to the world of Star Wars, with producer Al Jean hinting that a The Simpsons short honoring Marvel isn't outside the realm of possibility. The nature of the animated series has allowed for countless references to all corners of pop culture, as well as feature guest stars lending voices to their own likenesses, as The Force Awakens From Its Nap helps usher in a formula that allows for a more comprehensive send-up of a beloved franchise, which Marvel would be just as suited to earn. Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens From Its Nap" debuts on Disney+ on May 4th.

“I won’t say what it is but it’s also very exciting in different ways,” Jean detailed to Variety, confirming another short is already in the works. “The only goal is to sort of walk across the Disney Plus tiles from Star Wars to Nat Geo and plant our seed everywhere.”

When asked if this meant Marvel could be on the way, Jean teased, "Could be," while adding, "I’m a huge Marvel fan. We’ve dealt with them in a couple of ways. We’ve parodied them a lot. We even had a couple of them, including Kevin Feige, on the show. So our relationship with them has only been fantastic. Just as I’ve been inspired by Star Wars for 40 years, I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And have a bunch still. If somebody told me I’d grow up to write for Star Wars and Marvel I’d be pretty happy.”

Over the course of more than 30 seasons, The Simpsons has already lampooned a number of beloved elements of Marvel, while featuring cameos ranging from the Russo Brothers to Stan Lee himself. Last year, the series even delivered audiences "Bart the Bad Guy," in which Bart manages — by way of a massive misunderstanding — to see an advance cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he quickly discovers that he can leverage his recently procured spoiler knowledge as blackmail material. But when the studio execs behind the film learn of Bart’s scheme, they vow to stop at nothing to silence him. This largely served as a parody of the excitement around Avengers: Endgame.

In Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens From Its Nap," "In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy."

Check out Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens From Its Nap" on Disney+ on May 4th. Stay tuned for plans on future The Simpsons shorts.

