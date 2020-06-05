The Simpsons Reveals Title of Milestone 700th Episode

✖

Unlike live-action television, animation has kept on chugging along during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the long-running The Simpsons is nearing ever closer to a major milestone, its 700th episode, which should arrive sometime next year. Though it won't be seen for many more months at this point, the script for the episode has already been written and series showrunner Al Jean showed off the cover page revealing the table read for the episode had taken place. In his photo Jean revealed the title for the episode, which will no doubt have a double meaning upon its premiere, which is simply "Senior Moment."

As stated above, The Simpsons will seemingly return for season 32 starting this fall, assuming it's not delayed due to the coronavirus. Once this batch of episodes concludes it will bring the series to a total of 713 episodes. Currently the series has a number of major records on television including being the longest running prime time scripted series in history (a record it set after its 636th episode) and the longest running animated TV series in America.

It's unclear if The Simpsons will return for more episodes after its 32nd season, though rumors began to circulate late last year that the series would finally come to an end when theme composer Danny Elfman claimed he'd heard the show would be ending. Jean quickly took to social media to say that these rumors were untrue, tweeting on Thanksgiving: "We are all thankful that the following article is NOT TRUE" in a post referencing the rumor.

The first thirty seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming on Disney+, with the 31st no doubt arriving soon after. Inclusion of the series on the service drew the ire of some Simpsons fans after the first 19 seasons were unavailable in their original aspect ratio, resulting in visual gags being cut off from view. As of late May the problem had been fixed (six months after the debut of Disney+), but the means to change the look of the series is slightly hidden on the service.

The Simpsons have become a key part of Disney's crown jewels since they acquired 20th Century Fox, using their humorous no-holds-barred approach to pop culture to further skewer their own brands. Earlier this year they did an episode with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige lent his voice to a Thanos-inspired villain named Chinnos.

