The WandaVision Monica Rambeau Funko Pop Figure is Here

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is definitely one of the standout characters of Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+, and we still have her appearance in Captain Marvel 2 to look forward to. That said, it's about time she got her own Funko Pop, and today it finally happened.

The latest WandaVision Funko Pop features Monica Rambeau in her S.W.O.R.D space suit with a hilariously tiny helmet. Her Pop figure eyeball probably wouldn't even fit in there. At any rate, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with shipping slated for March. It's also available here on Amazon with shipping slated for May.

Monica Rambeau joins previously released Funko Pops in the WandaVision lineup, which you can check out right here. We think it's safe to say that a superhero Monica Rambeau Funko Pop is going to be headed our way very soon.

"Well, I'm just, this is my first time in the MCU, and so it's just been really exciting to see how excited the fans have been for this character, which is a huge shout to our creatives, Matt Shakman, Jack Shaffer, our head writer, and Mary Livanos, our Marvel producer, who have just made it their mission to make sure this was a fully-fledged, three-dimensional character," Parris previously told ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum. "And it's been a real treat just watching her story blossom throughout the course of the show. And so seeing the fans excited by what we've created has been very thrilling for me, and I cannot wait for you guys to see what else we have in store."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.