WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Teases Tension in Captain Marvel 2

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everything is connected. The events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame lead into WandaVision and WandaVision will itself lead into the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the Disney+ series will also have ties to other upcoming MCU installments as well, particularly through Monica Rambeau. Played by Teyonah Parris, Monica is set to appear alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, but as WandaVision viewers might have noticed, Monica's reaction to even the mention of Captain Marvel suggests something's amiss. According to Parris, we'll see more about what's going on with that in that upcoming sequel.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Parris teased that there is something "exciting" coming up with that story in Captain Marvel 2, noting that a lot of time has passed since we last saw Monica with her "Auntie Carol".

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

Parris also didn't want to ruin anything about whether Monica would be getting superpowers and a superhero identity, either. When asked what she made of the fan theories about her possibly becoming Spectrum, Parris said she was excited to see just how excited fans are for her character -- and that she can't wait for people to see what else is in store.

"Well, I'm just, this is my first time in the MCU, and so it's just been really exciting to see how excited the fans have been for this character, which is a huge shout to our creatives, Matt Shakman, Jack Shaffer, our head writer, and Mary Livanos, our Marvel producer, who have just made it their mission to make sure this was a fully-fledged, three-dimensional character," Parris said. "And it's been a real treat just watching her story blossom throughout the course of the show. And so seeing the fans excited by what we've created has been very thrilling for me, and I cannot wait for you guys to see what else we have in store."

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Captain Marvel 2 opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.