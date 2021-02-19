WandaVision Episode 7 Activated A New Marvel Superhero

✖

Spoiler warning for all of WandaVision up to this point ahead! As was previously teased in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau was undergoing changes. After traveling through the hex, both into and out of West View, multiple times the cells in her body had started to rewrite themselves. A precautionary X-ray taken after her exit came back almost entirely blank, and in this week's episode Monica went against Darcy's advice and returned through the threshold of the hex, and when she got there it was clear she, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be changed forever as her powers officially made their debut.

After entering the hex once again, now her third time through the barrier, Monica immediately sees the change, literally. Her eyes begin to change colors as she continues into West View and remain that way after she's inside, viewing the world on the many different spectrums that are present. As comic readers recall, one of Monica's superhero identities in Marvel comics was "Spectrum," and we're saw her abilities revealed in real time here. Monica scans her surroundings, seeing the waves of light vibrating off of power lines and poles, and later we even see her make a safe landing with her abilities after Wanda knocks her away.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Monica is capable of transforming into and even controlling the many different forms of energies across all the different "spectrums" in the universe. Gamma rays, X-rays, electricity, infrared, etc. What's especially exciting about this is that we already know that Parris will be reprising her role in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 where she'll star alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, seemingly clear the air as tension was already teased in WandaVision. It's also worth noting that the people who helped Monica get back inside the hex this week really emphasized her rank as Captain.

"Well, as you know, I was announced to be joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and the Kamala Khan character," a tight-lipped Parris told ET Canada. "I do believe that we're going to get more into that relationship, and what's going on with those two."

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

