Funko Pops From Marvel's WandaVision Disney+ Series Are Live

Marvel Studio's upcoming WandaVision series for Disney+ is expected to bring a unique brand of retro weirdness to the streaming service at some point in 2020. Given that 2020 is nearly in the books, that should be sooner rather than later. We also know this because the first Funko Pops based on the show have launched.

At the time of writing, the WandaVision Funko Pops haven't been officially announced by Funko, but we expect that to happen as early as today, October 13th. However, pre-orders for what will likely be the standard lineup are live here at shopDisney. This includes black and white '50s sitcom style Wanda and Vision, and Wanda and Vision in full costume with Halloween candy.

Pre-orders for the individual WandaVision Funko Pop figures can be found below along with a gallery of images. We expect that some retailer exclusives will be added to this list after the official announcement. We also expect the Pop figures to launch here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth soon. Note that there's a small chance that these links could be briefly pulled since they went live early - though Disney is the boss here, right? UPDATING...

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

"I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

