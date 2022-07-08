Thor: Love and Thunder: Falligar the Behemoth Explained

Thor: Love and Thunder has a lot of Marvel fans asking the question: Who is Falligar? The big visual of a fallen behemoth became a major source of fan-fascination after the first Thor 4 trailer. In the actual film, Falligar gets name-dropped by Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, while explaining things to his buddy Korg (Taika Waititi). After hearing the name "Falligar" in Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel fans are now doing deep-dive searches to learn more about the character – and we're here to help.

Who Is Falligar In Thor: Love and Thunder? Explained

(Photo: Marvel)

Falligar – Patron god of the Galactic Frontier – first appeared in Marvel Comics during Jason Aaron and artist Easd Ribic's definitive Thor comic book run, which fist introduced Gorr the God Butcher. Falligar's role in Thor's Gorr Arc from the comics was pretty much a carbon-copy of his role in Thor: Love and Thunder - down to the exact visuals director Taika Waititi lifted from the page and put on the screen.

The original comic story basically involved Thor learning that Falligar (a friend and acquaintance) was missing for years, with the god's name ending up listed among the Hall of the Lost in Omnipotence City. When Thor tracks down Falligar, he finds the behemoth's corpse laying in a snowy range of mountains, dead by Gorr's hand. Falligar's worshipers still kept vigil by his corpse, hoping for his resurrection.

(WARNING: Thor 4 SPOILERS Follow!)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor's adventures with The Guardians of the galaxy come to an end when Thor receives an urgent distress call from Sif (Jaimie Alexander). When Thor tracks down Sif, he finds her in the same snowy mountain terrain from Jason Aaron and Easd Ribic's source comic. Sif had apparently tried to stop Gorr and save Falligar, but Gorr's power was too great, and she ended up losing one arm in the battle. Thor is ultimately able to save Sif, but it's far too late to save Falligar, who Thor remembers as one of the 'nicest' gods around.

Falligar has never been a major character in Marvel lore – if anything the now-iconic artwork featuring Falligar has become more famous than the character himself. The MCU version of Falligar is just a nice novelty and head nod to all the work Aaron and/or Ribic did to inspire the look and events of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.