Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Shot Straight From the Comics

On Monday, Marvel Studios finally released the long-anticipated , which revealed a shot lifted straight from the comics. Thor: Love and Thunder is largely based on Jason Aaron’s time writing Thor’s comic book adventures, beginning by teaming with artist Esad Ribić on Thor: God of Thunder in 2012. In Thor: God of Thunder #3, Thor follows a trail of god corpses left behind by Gorr the God-Butcher (played by Christina Bale in . At one point, he gazes upon the massive corpse of Falligar the Behemoth, as rendered by Ribić and colorist Ive Svorcina.

The shot is recreated in exacting detail in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, almost to the point that it appears that they inserted the panel into the film and then recolored it to match Love and Thunder‘s color grading. See for yourself below.

As fans of Ribić’s work, it’s exciting to see it show up in a major blockbuster. However, it is hard to see this and not wonder if Ribić received appropriate compensation in light of the recent conversation around how Marvel Studios credits and pays its comic book creators. Ed Brubaker, who wrote the comics that reimagined Bucky Barnes as The Winter Soldier, reignited this conversation with comments around the time of . Hawkeye. America Chavez co-creator Joe Casey recently said that he’s never been paid for any of the character’s multimedia appearances, including turning down a check for her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that he found to be “insulting.”

For those who’d like to read the Thor epic that serves as Thor: Love and Thunder‘s basis, it begins in Thor: God of Thunder and continues into Thor (2014) and Mighty Thor, all of which are available on Marvel Unlimited. For those looking to read it in print, the run is collected in the appropriate reading order in the Thor by Jason Aaron Omnibus and the Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection series of paperbacks.

What do you think of this comics-accurate shot in Thor: Love and Thunder? How did you feel about the trailer? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theaters on July 8th.