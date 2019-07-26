Thor: Love and Thunder to Film in Australia

Fans were stunned when Marvel Studios announced the return of the God of Thunder to the big screen, revealing that Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Hemsworth would return for Thor: Love and Thunder. And while it was surprising that this is the first solo franchise to get a fourth film in the series, the bigger shock was that Natalie Portman was coming back and that she would take on the mantle of Thor in the movie.

Now details on the new movie are starting to come to light as it gears up for its 2021 release, including the news that Marvel Studios will return to Australia for filming on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth himself revealed the news while appearing at a press conference at the Australia Film Television and Radio School covered by 7 News Sydney’s Jessica Ridley, promoting the production returning to his home country.

“It’s an interesting feeling after [Avengers: Endgame] because it was like, where do you go from there?” Hemsworth said at the press conference. “And it’s just about making the right films, and to still be a part of the Marvel and Disney family and to be able to make another films is pretty fantastic.”

It was shocking when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that Portman would return as Jane Foster, but the producer revealed to CNN that her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was never forgotten, and that Waititi was the perfect person to bring her back into the fold.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok.” Feige recently revealed. “And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

There’s still a long ways to go before Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming in Australia, but at least we know that Marvel Studios has big plans for the future of the franchise and that some of the biggest names in the MCU are set to return.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021.