Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Loving Ripped Natalie Portman
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and we've seen some cool set photos this week. There have been images of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie riding her pegasus, a first look at Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, and a fun video of her stunt double in action. Based on the latest photos to leak from the set, Portman is giving her stunt double a run for their money. New photos of Portman in a t-shirt show her looking pretty dang buff, much to the delight of the Internet.
A Thor: Love and Thunder fan account shared some photos, which you can view in the tweet below:
Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day
(photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT— Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021
You can check out some of the fan reactions to Portman's new look in the tweets below. Warning: Thirst Ahead!
Hello!
Dang Natalie Portman been hitting the weights big time! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/uKCcZaeTup— The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) March 6, 2021
Looking Respectfully
Ladies and gentlemen, jacked Natalie Portman. https://t.co/5WZdmYbFJe— Brandon David Wilson (@Geniusbastard) March 7, 2021
Ouch
i would like to formally request for natalie portman to snap me in half pic.twitter.com/ccfiDClGY0— jenna ❀ ⧗ (@ARIANAPOSlTlONS) March 7, 2021
Same
Buff Natalie Portman is giving me feelings I never knew I'd get from her pic.twitter.com/dLGHecLWQH— red and the search for the banger tweet (@lafpxl) March 7, 2021
Something to Think About
Okay, yeah #NataliePortman 's guns are gonna have their own listing in the credits of #ThorLoveAndThunder, but I'm more interested in the costume choice as a deliberate callback. pic.twitter.com/vNIj1Nru3a— Alan McMillian (@alan_mcmillian) March 7, 2021
Cackling
Finally my long held dream of Natalie Portman lifting me over her head and snapping my back in half like Bane vs Batman seems like a possibility https://t.co/lC63ui97gM— luke (@lukeoneil47) March 6, 2021
Relatable
Me, after seeing those set pictures of Natalie Portman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wsNMVoXq2— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) March 6, 2021
Nothing But Respect For MY Thor
That ain’t Natalie Portman, that’s Natalie THORtman! HOLY HELL, SHE’S RIPPED! pic.twitter.com/Zd6n6aKdY6— Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0 ❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) March 7, 2021
In Conclusion
Natalie Portman really just said Mighty Thor comic accuracy pic.twitter.com/iaVN3YOtAy— ✍️Ian draws a LOT✍️| Titans Supremacy// COMMISSION (@Ianwho5) March 6, 2021