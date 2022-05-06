Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Loving Ripped Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and we've seen some cool set photos this week. There have been images of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie riding her pegasus, a first look at Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, and a fun video of her stunt double in action. Based on the latest photos to leak from the set, Portman is giving her stunt double a run for their money. New photos of Portman in a t-shirt show her looking pretty dang buff, much to the delight of the Internet.

A Thor: Love and Thunder fan account shared some photos, which you can view in the tweet below:

Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day (photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021

You can check out some of the fan reactions to Portman's new look in the tweets below. Warning: Thirst Ahead!