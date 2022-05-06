Thor: Love and Thunder Set Video Showcases Natalie Portman's Stunt Double

✖

Production continues on the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and photos from the set that arrived earlier today revealed a first look at Natalie Portman returning as her character Jane Foster. Now a new video has debuted online from the set as well, this time showing Portman's stunt double in the same spot she was seen before, but now in the midst of a sequence that looks like it's going to require a lot of visual effects in post-production. It's unclear what's going on in the scene itself but if we're throwing darts at the board while blindfolded we're guessing this has something to do with her transformation into The Mighty Thor.

It was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that Portman would return and would pick up the hammer in the new movie, previously explaining to Yahoo!: "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

It's unclear if that particular plot point will make it onto the big screen as returning writer/director Taika Waititi previously revealed to Variety, saying: “We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.”

Portman will once again star opposite Chris Hemsworth who returns as the god of thunder, another plot element the remains unclear for the film compared to the comic is who his character will be come "unworthy" and lose his hammer. Other returning cast members for the film will include Tessa Thompson back in her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, and Karen Gillan as Nebula (all having seemingly wrapped filming on their scenes already). Christian Bale will star as the villain in the film, taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 11, 2022.