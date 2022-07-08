Thor: Love & Thunder Getting Early Release In Another Country

✖





Thor: Love and Thunder will be getting an early release in one country. Lucky fans in India will get a chance to see the movie on July 7th. Most of the world has to wait until July 8 to see it in their regions. There's always some territory that gets the latest Marvel movie a bit ahead of time. This could end up proving a bit precarious for fans who have been waiting for Love and Thunder. The second the movie gets out into theaters, that means the potential for spoilers explodes. So, just to be safe, if you're intent on going into the latest Thor adventure completely unaware of everything, go ahead and get those filters together. But, still it's only one day and the movie should have a lot of heat going into the premiere. The trailers have done a good job of activating the fanbase and pointing toward some of the plot. Check out Marvel's post about the release right here.

Marvel concept Artist Andy Park told ScreenRant that people need to prepare themselves for how far Love and Thunder will go. "There's a reason why there's been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it's just pushing the boundaries of what's comfortable and what should be expected," Park began.

Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'! 🤩



Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder ❤️+⚡ arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of JULY. pic.twitter.com/59CnZnEpQr — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) June 3, 2022

"You'll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he's just like, he's surprised that he's even, he shouldn't be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it," he continued. "This movie is crazy wild. It's so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It's going to be a good one. It's going to be fun."

Marvel Studios describes the upcoming MCU romp: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Do you wish Love and Thunder would drop early in your country? Let us know down in the comments!