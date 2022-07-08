Thor: Love and Thunder Movie Theater Standee Revealed

✖

We're just a little over a month away from Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film in the ever-evolving franchise that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will not only serve as the first fourquel within the MCU, but it is expected to bring about a new story for Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and company, and the film's first trailers and promotional material have indicated that that will involve an epic and colorful aesthetic. A new promotional standee for Love and Thunder has now surfaced online, which is helping take that aesthetic directly into your local movie theater. The standee, which you can check out below, takes the film's most recent teaser poster and adds even more to it, mainly in some architectural accents from the film's version of Olympus.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

"[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed in an interview. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, 'How do we–?' This is a very big movie that'll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We'd been in touch with Natalie. She's part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released exclusively in theaters on July 8th.