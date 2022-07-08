Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale Teases R-Rated Deleted Scenes

As teased many times before, plenty of Thor: Love and Thunder scenes were left on the cutting room floor. While some scenes were cut short, some characters such as The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Eitri (Peter Dinklage) were dropped from the film completely. At one point, the film was even pushing the rating boundaries with its god-hunting antagonist.

In a new interview with Inverse, Christian Bale says he and filmmaker Taika Waititi worked on a few gnarly tidbits to push the envelope as much as they could. As Bale recalled, Odinson himself had to step in and offer some guidance.

"With Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika and me, we kind of knew that some of the stuff we were doing probably wouldn't end up in the film, but we wanted to just push it and see," the actor told the website. "Ultimately, it is and should be a film that all the family can go and enjoy."

That's when Bale said Chris Hemsworth stepped in to help scale some things back.

"And Chris Hemsworth, a couple of times he looked at me it was like, Dude, that's a little too far," he added. "I don't think anyone's gonna want to see that unless it's an R-rated film. but it was a great joy to give it a shot. And we had a lot of fun in there doing certain scenes and takes on certain scene choices, even if they didn't end up in the final cut."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ and will be available on home media release later this month.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!