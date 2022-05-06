Marvel Theory Explains How Jane Foster Gets Mjolnir In Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

When Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters next year, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will transform into the Mighty Thor. How and when has yet to be seen, but one new popular fan theory suggests it may tie into the conspiracy of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) residing on the Moon. Does that sound a little far-fetched? Absolutely, but the theorist behind the idea has pretty solid reasoning behind it.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, we see Rogers wield Mjolnir as he takes it through time. Though it was assumed he was taking it back to its right place in time, perhaps he didn't know to return the mythological hammer. By keeping it, maybe it let him get to the Moon, lending credence to the conspiracy theory Joaquin Torres brought up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As u/TheMediocreCritic writes, maybe Cap's trip to the Moon sets up a comic-accurate adaptation of Jason Aaron's comic. In the storied comic run, the hammer is left stranded on the Moon, allowing it to deem Jane Foster worthy, setting herself as the new Goddess of Thunder.

It's confirmed Foster will, in fact, turn into Thor in the movie, we simply don't know how just quite yet. According to Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi, the movie is going to end up being even "bolder and brighter" than Thor: Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022 while both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.