Is Captain America on the Moon?

There's a conspiracy theory floating about the Marvel Cinematic Universe that says Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is on the moon. Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) first brings the idea up in the pilot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a notion Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) quickly shoots down. Now that we've gotten through six episodes of the series and still don't know what happened to Rogers, we've got to pose the question: what if Captain America is actually on the moon?

Though the MCU largely started off with Earth-bound heroes, the franchise has taken the time to slowly explore the cosmos through properties like Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. Fans have been introduced to alien races like the Kree and Skrull, amongst others, and we know — thanks to WandaVision — there's a space-facing governmental organization called SWORD.

Spider-Man: Far From Home told us Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was stationed aboard what looked to be a Skrull spaceship somewhere off-planet, so what if Rogers is helping an old friend run point on space-faring missions?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier went to great lengths to never say Rogers died, but rather he was gone. Maybe they never said he died because he simply didn't die, he just went off-planet to work in a SWORD base on the moon.

That would mean the conspiracy Torres on the message board was right to some extent. It could also serve as a potential storyline for the eventual return of Chris Evans, as some Hollywood trades have reported. Even though Captain America 4 is in active development featuring Wilson in the lead role, there's still reportedly an Evans-starring project in the works that could feature the return of Rogers.

Captain America: Guardian of the Galaxy, anyone?

