Tom Holland Talks About the Fear of Throwing Up in the Spider-Man Costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) have been doing a lot of press for the film. Recently, the duo appeared on The Graham Norton Show and Zendaya expressed her fears about what would happen if Holland ever got sick while wearing the Spidey suit. During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland addressed those concerns and admitted it’s something he also thinks about.

“It’s quite a legitimate fear,” Holland shared. “When I’m in the suit and I’m in the full thing, if you were to throw up in the suit, you would effectively drown. In [Spider-Man: Homecoming], there’s a scene where Spider-Man gets trapped under the rubble and I have to battle my inner demons to lift up this heavy piece of concrete. And on the day, when I was trapped under this fake rock, I had the mask on and they had this kind of water drop that was dropping onto the back of my head. And the more and more water that dropped onto my head, the more and more water that pooled up in the front of the mask. So I was kind of waterboarding myself, and I guess it’s a similar sort of thing to what Zendaya is worrying about.”

Well, that’s terrifying! Here’s what Zendaya recently said about her suit fears:

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya explained. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.