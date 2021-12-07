Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Parts About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Movies

We’re a matter of days away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the Spider-Man mythos. The film’s take on Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, is at the center of the third live-action series of Spider-Man films, following entries starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While the jury’s still out as to whether or not Maguire or Garfield will appear in No Way Home, some are using the multiversal antics of the film are provoking a trip down memory lane — apparently, for Holland as well. In a recent interview with the Jake’s Takes YouTube channel, Holland spoke about what his favorite scenes are in the previous Spider-Man series.

“Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin,” Holland revealed, referencing the scene in the first Spider-Man. “I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In Andrew’s movies, I love the skateboarding sequence actually,” Holland said of the scene in The Amazing Spider-Man. “I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

“For me, I just like the idea that they’re not invincible and that kind of stuff, it adds stakes,” Holland continued.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.