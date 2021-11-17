Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Furious That Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Are Missing in New Trailer

The newest star-studded trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has made its way online, though fans are less than pleased that it’s missing two former Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s second trailer officially confirms the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts of an almost-Sinister Six of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. For now, fans will have to soak up the visuals of these villains while they express their anger over the absence of Maguire and Garfield.

On the one hand, you can’t blame Sony for wanting to keep two of the more highly anticipated appearances in a comic book movie a secret. With the creation of the MCU multiverse, fans can now see the current Spidey Tom Holland interact with his predecessors, who helped pave the way for his performance as Peter Parker. While it hasn’t been confirmed if Maguire and Garfield show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning online with speculation.

Earlier this week, Garfield again denied he had any involvement in the third Spider-Man film from Sony/Marvel. “Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Maguire was reportedly spotted for a No Way Home costume fitting back in December 2020. This took place around the same time the movie was filming, so the timing made sense for speculation. However, Sony has remained persistent that neither actor had been cast.

Predictably, social media is buzzing over the lack of Tobey Maguire/Andrew Garfield. While there is plenty of excitement over the new trailer, there is a segment of fandom voicing their displeasure.

