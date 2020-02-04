Venom 2: Andy Serkis Provides Filming Update, Teases Villain

Venom is set to return to theaters this year in a sequel directed by Andy Serkis. Based on the tease in the first Venom, the sequel is expected to pit Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) against his comic book archenemy, Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Speaking to press at this weekend’s BAFTA event, Serkis offered an update on the film. “Well, you know, I really can’t talk too much about it – I know, boring – but we’re 40 days into the shoot and it’s really thrilling,” he says. “We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the center of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there’s a nemesis character and… that’s all I can say.”

Serkis is directing the film from a script written by Kelly Marcel. Tom Hardy returns in the lead role as Eddie Brock / Venom. Woody Harrelson returns as Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Michele Williams as Anne Weying / She-Venom. Reid Scott plays Dan Lewis, Anne’s boyfriend, and Naomie Harris plays Shriek, Carnage’s villainous love interest. Stephen Graham has been cast in an undisclosed role. Filming began in November.

There are rumors that Venom 2 will feature a cameo by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would tie Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man movies to the MCU.

Ahead of Venom, Sony’s Morbius movie debuts in July. The film is also rumored to be a part of this shared Spider-Man/MCU universe. That Michael Keaton, who played the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appeared in the first Morbius trailer seems to back up this notion.

Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige has hinted that Spider-Man could be the lynchpin of a wider shared Marvel movies universe in comments made after Sony and Marvel renegotiated their deal to share characters. “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom 2 opens in theaters on October 2nd.

Source: Digital Spy