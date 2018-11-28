‘Venom’ Blu-ray Special Features Released

Despite earning mostly negative reviews, Venom has become one of the year’s biggest hits, going on to earn more than $800 million worldwide. The Spider-Man spinoff is landing on home video in time for the holidays, hitting Digital HD on December 11th and Blu-ray and DVD on December 18th. The film’s home video release is bringing with it an impressive amount of special features and deleted scenes, detailed below.

In the film, Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Eddie’s body merges with the alien Venom — leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Scott Haze, Reid Scott, and Woody Harrelson in a wig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

Venom Mode: When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie’s relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom-fan may have missed!

When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie’s relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom-fan may have missed! Deleted & Extended Scenes: These deleted and extended scenes will give fans even more of the Venom action they loved in theaters! Ride to Hospital – Eddie and Venom take a ride to the hospital. Car Alarm – Let’s just say that Venom is not fond of car alarms. San Quentin – Extended post-credits scene at San Quentin.

These deleted and extended scenes will give fans even more of the Venom action they loved in theaters! From Symbiote to Screen: A mini documentary about the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen. Interviews with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Ruben Fleischer, Oliver Scholl, and Director and Comic Fanboy Kevin Smith.

A mini documentary about the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen. Interviews with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Ruben Fleischer, Oliver Scholl, and Director and Comic Fanboy Kevin Smith. The Lethal Protector in Action: Go behind the scenes with the production crew and learn the secrets behind the awesome Motorcycle stunts, wire stunts, and drones.

Go behind the scenes with the production crew and learn the secrets behind the awesome Motorcycle stunts, wire stunts, and drones. Venom Vision: A look at how Ruben Fleischer came to the project, gathered his team, and made Venom a reality. Utilizes interviews from cast, crew, and producers as well as Fleischer himself.

A look at how Ruben Fleischer came to the project, gathered his team, and made Venom a reality. Utilizes interviews from cast, crew, and producers as well as Fleischer himself. Designing Venom: Designing and creating Venom meant a huge challenge for VFX artists; follow the amazing journey.

Designing and creating Venom meant a huge challenge for VFX artists; follow the amazing journey. Symbiote Secrets: Blink and you may have missed it! Enjoy the hidden references throughout the film.

Blink and you may have missed it! Enjoy the hidden references throughout the film. Eight Select Scenes Pre-Vis sequences: See the progression of the visual effects, storyboards and fight chorography compared to the finished film.

See the progression of the visual effects, storyboards and fight chorography compared to the finished film. “Venom” by Eminem – Music Video

“Sunflower” by Post Malone, Swae Lee (From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sneak Peek: Meanwhile in another universe…

Conflicting reports about the film emerged ahead of its release regarding the film’s tone, with Fleischer and Hardy both claiming they had R-rated intentions when making the film, while other sources claimed the film was never going to head into full-blown horror territory. The above special features will likely shed insight into the filmmaking process, as well as offer glimpses at some of the more intense sequences that didn’t make the final cut.

Grab Venom on Digital HD on December 11th and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 18th. Pre-orders are available now.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.