Venom Gets a Power Boost

✖

In recent years, Venom has grown from a bizarre part of Spider-Man's rogues gallery to a surprisingly captivating standalone villain, both in comics and on the big screen. The current Venom run, which comes from writer Donny Cates and artist Juan Gideon, is expanding Eddie Brock's world in some surprising ways, and introducing a lot of new friends and foes in the process. The newest issue of the series is clearly no exception, as it threw Eddie and his son into a predicament that neither of them were really expecting -- and led to a pretty epic power-up for Eddie's loyal symbiote. Spoilers for Venom #27 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with Eddie and his son, Dylan, taking in their surroundings on the new Earth they transported to, not realizing that it's actually Earth-1610, the home of the Ultimate universe. Quickly, their surroundings are shaken up by the return of Virus, the powerful masked foe who clearly has some sort of vendetta against Eddie. The pair duke it out in a brightly-colored sequence, as Eddie begins to worry that Venom has left him alone in battle. As Venom soon explains, that wasn't the case, as he was actually trying to learn and discover a way to help Eddie get the upper hand. He told Eddie to give him control, and proceeded to do something unexpected once he did.

Venom began to transform the energy that Virus had shot at them into a sort of kinetic power, which they could then harness and redirect at their will. Venom quickly proceeded to do just that, shooting a blue blast of energy at Virus and knocking him way into the sky. As Venom remarked, harnessing the power in this way "hurt like hell", but ultimately felt amazing.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The rest of the issue didn't necessarily ruminate on this detail, focusing instead on Eddie dealing with the Symbiote Avengers, Virus being confronted by Knull, and the return of Anne Weying, Eddie's long-lost wife. So, while the fact that Venom can use such a power move didn't get addressed, it's still an interesting detail to have in the back of readers' minds, especially as things are expected to get weirder for Eddie and Venom. Issue #27 also marked the first time that Venom has (seemingly) used a curse word, so it seems like it was a big day for the symbiote.

What do you think of Venom's newest power boost? Share your thoughts about the issue and all things Venom with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.