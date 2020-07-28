Marvel Returns to the Ultimate Universe

✖

Marvel Comics have been part of our popular culture for decades, bringing a wide array of different superhero stories into fans' orbit. In addition to the main "616" continuity, there have been quite a few notable alternate universes, which offer unexpected takes on the characters they know and love. One of the most beloved of those is probably the "Ultimate" universe of Earth-1610, which features the characters that were covered in the Ultimate Comics imprint in the 2000s. While the Ultimate Universe's place in Marvel Comics has fluctuated over the years, it has proven to be canonical -- and fans just got their latest look at it. Spoilers for Venom #26 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue follows Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, who are led to an unnamed location in hopes of processing Dylan's nightmares about Knull. When they get there, they are greeted by The Maker, a name that has been given to the Ultimate version of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. Eddie explains his and Dylan's situation to The Maker, but the pair soon exchange in their own battle, which is aided by The Maker having his own symbiote.

The fight then escalates once Virus shows up, as he proceeds to further fight Eddie and argue that he ruined his life. Eddie, Dylan, and The Maker are then sent through The Maker's chronal gateway, and end up in none other than Earth-1610.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

To an extent, fans should have seen this return to the Ultimate Universe coming, as Venom writer Donny Cates tweeted in 2019 that he would be "so down" to revisit that corner of the Marvel universe.

Though the Ultimate Universe has technically been "dead" since Secret Wars, the return of the alternate dimension was teased in the closing issue of Spider-Men II over a year ago. First introduced in 2000 as a way to combat convoluted continuity, Marvel introduced the Ultimate Universe as a vehicle to create new versions of classic characters in. The universe has also been cited as a significant influence for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with regards to character design.

While it's unclear what the future holds for Venom's time in the Ultimate Universe, the return of it will surely delight fans either way.

