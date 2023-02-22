Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever Trailer Teases "Collection of Sounds From All Over the World"

This month saw the Disney+ release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you enjoyed the bonus content for the Marvel film, you're in luck, because Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is also coming soon. Yesterday, Marvel Studios shared a trailer for the special on Instagram and it features director Ryan Coogler talking about the movie's music and much more...

"In one week, discover a collection of sounds from all over the world 🌎🎶 The first episode of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is streaming February 28 only on @disneyplus," Marvel captioned the post. You can check out the teaser below:

What Academy Awards Was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nominated For?

Back in 2019, Black Panther became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to take home some Academy Awards. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, and it took home the prizes for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Score. This year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned five nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. This also marks the first time an actor has been nominated for an MCU project with Angela Bassett up for Best Supporting Actress. As for the music, the sequel didn't earn a Best Score nod, but Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson are all up for Best Song for "Lift Me Up."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist:

Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Alone Performed by Burna Boy No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 Interlude Performed by Stormzy Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe Laayli' kuxa'ano'one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

Are you excited about Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever? Tell us in the comments!