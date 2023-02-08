Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Now Streaming On Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney+ at the beginning of the month, and it even broke a new record for Marvel films on the streaming site. When Disney+ gets new Marvel projects, they're typically followed by behind-the-scenes documentaries, which means Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here. The newest addition to the Assembled series takes a deeper look into the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

"Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Marvel Studios shared on Instagram today. You can check out their poster below:

What Is Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever?

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't the only new Wakanda Forever content to look out for on Disney+. Last month, Marvel announced Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, which will celebrate the music of the film. Wakanda Forever was recently nominated for five Academy Awards, including a nod for Best Original Song ("Life Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson). The new special is coming to Disney+ on February 22nd.

"After speaking with Ryan [Cooger] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems previously explained. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

What Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever About?

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

