Marvel Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music Series for Disney+

By Jamie Jirak

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ next month as well as on Digital, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is also having some success this awards season with Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe this week for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. It's likely she will go on to earn an Oscar nomination, which will be announced on January 24th. However, Bassett isn't the only one making waves this season. Ludwig Göransson made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Score and Rihanna is likely to be nominated for Best Original Song for "Life Me Up." Speaking of the movie's music, Marvel just announced a new series that's all about the sounds of Wakanda Forever... 

"Celebrate the music of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever with the release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus on February 22," Marvel shared on Twitter. You can check out the trailer below:

"After speaking with Ryan [Cooger] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Rihanna's "Life Me Up" co-writer, Tems, previously explained. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist:

  1. Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna
  2. Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa
  3. Alone Performed by Burna Boy
  4. No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems
  5. Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia
  6. Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson
  7. La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40
  8. Interlude Performed by Stormzy
  9. Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML
  10. They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe
  11. Laayli' kuxa'ano'one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik
  12. Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future
  13. Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress
  14. Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema
  15. Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema
  16. Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa
  17. Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo
  18. No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush
  19. Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

