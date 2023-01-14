Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ next month as well as on Digital, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is also having some success this awards season with Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe this week for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. It's likely she will go on to earn an Oscar nomination, which will be announced on January 24th. However, Bassett isn't the only one making waves this season. Ludwig Göransson made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Score and Rihanna is likely to be nominated for Best Original Song for "Life Me Up." Speaking of the movie's music, Marvel just announced a new series that's all about the sounds of Wakanda Forever...

"Celebrate the music of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever with the release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus on February 22," Marvel shared on Twitter. You can check out the trailer below:

Celebrate the music of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever with the release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus on February 22. pic.twitter.com/K70t3Kh76z — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 14, 2023

"After speaking with Ryan [Cooger] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Rihanna's "Life Me Up" co-writer, Tems, previously explained. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist:

Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Alone Performed by Burna Boy No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 Interlude Performed by Stormzy Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe Laayli' kuxa'ano'one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

